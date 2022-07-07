BollyCoin to unveil its Chill Bull NFT collection tomorrow

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace BollyCoin has released a video announcing its new Chill Bull NFT collection inspired by Salman Khan’s character Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg franchise. The collection will aim to empower holders and stakers with the utility of access to special events, concerts, and metaverse inspired by Bollywood. BollyCoin has partnered with Cope Studio (which was recently acquired by Polygon) to create the NFT collection.

“We look forward to taking Bollywood into the metaverse with this PFP collection and our upcoming metaverse events. Through the launch of this NFT, BollyCoin aims to accelerate the adoption of Bollywood NFTs,” BollyCoin said.

According to an official statement by the marketplace, Chill Bull NFT collection will be a collection of 2222 three-dimensional (3D) bulls to be distributed to BollyCoin holders, stakers and owners of the marketplace’s previous NFTs. The distribution shall depend on who holds more BollyCoins. Furthermore, Chill Bull NFT holders will get access to Bollywood’s virtual events in the metaverse. Buyers can get private access to Bollywood’s performances, coupled with mini-games and celebrity interactions in the metaverse.