boAT hosts metaverse concert ‘FloAtverse

boAT has hosted a K-pop metaverse concert ‘FloAtverse’ concert on Loka, a gamified replica of the actual Connaught place in a virtual world, the company informed.

The company stated that the Rashmika Mandanna was also a part of this concert. Users were given an opportunity to participate in several challenges to win massive discounts as well as a chance to fly to Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

“Through FloAtverse, we created an experience that combines the cultural trend of KPop with the latest marketing technology. During Shark Tank, I met Krishnan, the founder of Loka, and had an in-depth conversation around metaverse with him. Huge kudos to Loka and my team to get this project together,” Aman Gupta, co-founder, chief marketing officer (CMO), boAt, said.

Furthermore, conceptualised and executed by boAt, the campaign explored several touchpoints for its launch including Google, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and key outdoor locations including Delhi’s hugely popular Connaught Place, the company stated.

Imagine marketing limited was established by Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta in 2013. The company offers a product portfolio ranging from audio gear, smart wearables, personal grooming, mobile accessories, and much more.

