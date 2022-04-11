There has been a 300% jump in the valuation of BRWL (Blockchain Brawlers), the native token of Wax Blockchain, since its listing through OKX Jumpstart, according to the data shared by OKK crypto exchange today (April 11, 2022).

The BRWL token was listed on OKX Jumpstart on March 27, which was followed by a surge of interest from users on the platform, the exchange said in a statement.

According to OKK, the annual percentage yield (APY) for mining BRWL token is currently at 3252% and return on investment (ROI) for mining BRWL is at 35.54 percent, settign a new benchmark in the metaverse token valuations.

Commenting on the numbers, Jay Hao, CEO of OKX.com said in the statement, “The success of BRWL token through OKX Jumpstart surpassed our expectations and we are happy to see the massive jump in its value. We believe this will be a new beginning for metaverse token listings as they take center stage in the evolution of play to earn industry.”

Michael Rubinelli, Head of Games at WAX Studios, said “The success of BRWL token shows that there is a huge demand for metaverse tokens and support for the play to earn model. At Wax Studio, our aim is to boost the creator economy and build a rewarding environment for gaming enthusiasts around the world.”

BRWL (Blockchain Brawlers) token is built on the Wax Blockchain to simplify monetization of in-game assets by serving as the in-game currency.

According to the statement, OKK and WaxStudios have collaborated for their common goal to migrate the global gaming industry to the blockchain.

OKX Jumpstart platform provides a launch to new projects and help them in growing their communities. Jumpstart users are also able to participate in campaigns by staking their OKB (OKK’s native token) and receiving tokens from new projects based on their staked amounts.

(Cryptos are unregulated in India. Investing in them could lead to losses. Please consult a professional advisor before deciding to invest in crypto)