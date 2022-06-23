Blockchain based Metajuice to unveil its NFT marketplace on IMVU metaverse

Blockchain firm Metajuice, a subsidiary of Together Labs, has announced the launch of its NFT marketplace in the avatar-focused social network IMVU metaverse. The blockchain firm has collaborated with IMVU creators for its inaugural collection of wearable in-world apparel NFTs.

“The NFT marketplace will aim to unlock new functionality our users look forward to, providing our 200,000 creators more ways to earn,” Daren Tsui, CEO,Together Labs, said.

According to an official statement, in the first phase of the launch, IMVU users will be able to wear and showcase their NFTs in the metaverse. Users will have a special badge and name color in the room and in the chat, on the basis of their NFT choice. Other users will be able to see that and click on the avatar and find the information and metadata about the NFT that is making them appear special.

As stated by John Burris, president, MetaJuice, IMVU users have purchased millions of dollars a month of digital goods. “With the benefits brought by exclusives, limited runs and resell, we believe NFTs will be additive to our virtual economy,” he added.

To inaugurate the NFT marketplace, the metaverse platform will collaborate with metaverse-native luxury fashion house Auroboros to host a design challenge. The challenge will be to create a couture digital design using symbols and textures inspired by nature, created by Auroboros. These designs can be converted into digital wearables and NFTs to be featured and sold on the IMVU NFT Marketplace, and the creators will receive a portion of the sales as part of the pricing package.