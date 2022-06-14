Blockchain and Web3.0 based startup Zeeve raises $2.65 million in a seed funding round

Blockchain infrastructure automation platform Zeeve has raised $2.65 million in its seed round from Leo Capital and Blu Ventures. The platform plans to use the fresh funds for bolstering product development, augmenting the technology team, and enhancing its reach among decentralised application (DApp) developers and global corporations.

Lots of innovations have happened in the Web3.0 space such as decentralised finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralised insurance, prediction markets, among others, Ravi Chamria, CEO, Zeeve, said. “We should expect to see more innovation over the next five years, revolutionising how we use the internet. With further advancements in blockchain technology, we may soon see Web3.0 utilised for everything from online commerce to voting and governance,” Chamria added.

According to Harvard Business Review, Web3.0 is being touted as the future of the internet. It further stated that new businesses might use Web3.0 infrastructure to form communities around their brands and product ideas far more readily than in prior web iterations, and even existing platforms may take advantage of such opportunities by connecting to blockchain-based content networks and giving their consumers some control over their data.

“Web3.0 infrastructure is complex and there is a need to bring in the DevOps tools and platforms in the blockchain space to drive enterprise adoption of blockchain,” Dinesh Singh, partner, Leo Capital, said.

Founded in 2021 by Chamria, along with his co-founders Ghan Vashistha and Sankalp Sharma, Zeeve develops easy-to-deploy Web3.0 infrastructure. The platform claims to be trusted by more than 10,000 developers, blockchain startups, and enterprises.

Companies like Zeeve play a part in making it easy for enterprises and blockchain startups to deploy blockchain nodes and consume application programming interfaces (APIs) to connect with blockchains, Tarun Upaday, partner, Blu Ventures, stated. “Zeeve’s offering helps DevOps teams ease their operational, security, and performance challenges while deploying and managing Blockchain nodes and networks.”