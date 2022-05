Bitcoin rose 5.33% to $30,204.92 on Thursday, adding $1,530.09 to its previous closing value. The cryptocurrency is up 18.9% from the year’s low of $25,401.05, which was recorded on May 12.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 5.03% to $2,007.48 on Thursday. It added $96.07 to its previous close.

(With inputs from Reuters)