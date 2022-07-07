Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana to Matic – top cryptocurrency prices rise, tracking gains in equity markets

Tracking gains in the equity markets, prices of most of the top cryptocurrencies increased in the last 24 hours. The global cryptocurrency market cap increased 1.98% to $918 billion over the day while Bitcoin traded above $20,000, according to CoinMarketCap data at the time of writing (11.55 am, India time).

Equity markets, including tech-focused Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded slightly gains yesterday. In India, the BSE Sensex has regained 54,100 level while Nifty50 is sitting above 16,100.

The global crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 17% to $55 billion. The total volume in DeFi was $5 billion, representing 8.87% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $49.78 billion, 90% per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin (BTC) dominance increased by 0.05 per cent to 42.41%. BTC price increased 2% in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $20,397. In the last 7 days, BTC price has increased by around 2%

“Bitcoin, Ethereum, and most cryptocurrencies rose on Wednesday after tracking gains in the US equity markets. BTC gained nearly 3% over the past 24 hours. However, it may not have accumulated enough power to maintain that consistency,” Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of crypto investment platform Mudrex said.

“But if BTC can continue to hold at US$20,000 by the end of the day, one can expect a test of the US$21,000 level. On the other hand, Ethereum also hovered around US$1,171. If bulls can make a move, we may also see ETH rising to the US$1,300 level in the coming days,” he added.

Crypto Rupe Index Change

Crypto Rupee Index (CRE8) by CoinSwitch increased around 0.76% in the last 24 hours to Rs 2375 at the time of writing. CRE8 tracks crypto market performance in INR.

Top Crypto Prices on July 7

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price increased around 4% to $1171 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has increased by 7.25%. It is currently ranked as the 2nd largest crypto asset.

Binance (BNB): Binance Chain coin’s price increased 1.55% to $236 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has increased by 8.5%. It is currently ranked as the 5th largest crypto asset.

XRP: XRP coin’s price increased by 2.69% to $0.3312 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has increased by 1.5%. It is currently ranked as the 7th biggest crypto.

Solana (SOL): Solana price increased 3.17% to $36.8 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has increased by 12.86%. It is currently ranked as the 9th biggest crypto asset.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price increased by 2.08% to $0.4657 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has increased by 1.17%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset.

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price decreased by 1.66% in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 10th in terms of market capitalisation. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.06842.

Price of Polkadot (DOT) increased by 1.99% to $6.94. Avalanche (AVAX) price increased around 5% to $19.17 in the last 24 hours. Both DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 12th and 16th respectively on CoinMarketCap.

Polygon (Matic) price increased by around 2.43% to $0.518 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, MATIC price has increased by 8.57%. It is currently ranked 18th on CoinMarketCap.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) jumped nearly 2.45 per cent in the last 24 hours to $0.00001058. It is currently ranked 14th on CoinMarketCap.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)