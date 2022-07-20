Top cryptocurrency prices today (20 July): This has been a good week for crypto markets as top coins continue to rise despite previous predictions of further downfall. The global crypto market cap has managed to hold on to the psychological $1 trillion level while the top two coins – Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) – have climbed over $23,000 and $1550 respectively.

The global cryptocurrency market cap increased by 4.8% to $1.12 trillion in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data at the time of writing (12.10 pm, India time). The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $129 billion.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin (BTC) dominance is now at 42.2% while ETH dominates 17.9% of the total crypto markets. BTC price has jumped over 7% in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $23,642. In the last 7 days, BTC price has increased by 21.28%.

Bullish market Momentum

“Bitcoin and Ethereum continued to rally for another consecutive day. BTC is currently retesting the US$23,000 level after weeks of lingering between US$17,000 to US$21,000. The following critical level of BTC would be at US$25,000,” Edul Patel, co-founder and CEO of Mudrex, a crypto investing platform, said.

“While on the other hand, Ethereum has soared more than 45% over the past week, outperforming the market. There might be many reasons for the surge, but one of the prominent reasons could be the Merge. The market’s overall momentum appears bullish as investors’ sentiment rises,” he added.

Crypto Rupee Index Change

Crypto Rupee Index (CRE8) by CoinSwitch increased by 1.75% in the last 24 hours to Rs 2905 at the time of writing. CRE8 tracks crypto market performance in INR.

Top Crypto Prices on July 20

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price increased by around 3.22% to $1568 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has increased by over 48%. It is currently ranked as the 2nd largest crypto asset.

Binance (BNB): Binance Chain coin’s price increased to $270, climbing 4.57% in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has increased by over 20%. It is currently ranked as the 5th largest crypto asset.

XRP: XRP coin’s price increased by 6.51% to $0.3802 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has increased by nearly 21%. It is currently ranked as the 6th biggest crypto.

Solana (SOL): Solana price jumped 6% to $45.67 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has increased by nearly 37%. It is currently ranked as the 9th biggest crypto asset.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price increased by 12% to $0.5376 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has increased 26.57%. It is currently ranked as the 7th biggest crypto asset.

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price decreased by 9% in the last 24 hours. DOGE is currently ranked 10th. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.07172.

Price of Polkadot (DOT) has increased by 25.57% in the last 7 days to $8.03. Avalanche (AVAX) price increased by nearly 50% in 7 days to $25.71 in the last 24 hours. Both DOT and AVAX are currently ranked 11th and 13th respectively on CoinMarketCap.

Polygon (Matic) price increased by 4.67% to $0.9442 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, MATIC price has increased by around 71%. It is currently ranked 12th on CoinMarketCap.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) increased by 9.24% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000126. It is currently ranked 15th on CoinMarketCap.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)