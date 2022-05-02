Cryptocurrency Prices Today in India (May 2, 2022): Crypto market cap jumped 2.48% in the last 24 hours to $1.75 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap data on Monday (12.56 pm). Most of the top 10 crypto prices increased in the last 24 hours while the global cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 11.96% to $79.13 billion. The total volume in DeFi was $8.79 billion, which is 11.11% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Stable coins volume was $62.71 billion, which is 84.30% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance as top crypto asset remains unchanged over the last day at around 42.28%. The most popular crypto asset was selling at $38981. The overall Bitcoin price has increased by 2.67% in the last 7 days. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price decreased by 2.69%.

Top Crypto Prices

Prices of several other top 10 crypto assets have increased in the last 24 hours. Take a look:

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum price increased by 3.01% to $2860 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ETH price has increased by 1.61%. It is currently ranked second largest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Binance (BNB): Binance coin’s price increased by 2.31% to $391 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, BNB price has increased by 2.31%. It is currently ranked as fourth biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

XRP: XRP coin’s price increased by 6.52% to $0.6292 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, XRP price has decreased by 4.03%. It is currently ranked as 6th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Solana (SOL): Solana price increased by 1.40% to $90.28 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, SOL price has decreased by 5.24%. It is currently ranked as 7th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Cardano (ADA): Cardano token’s price increased by 3.5% to $0.7927 In the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, ADA price has decreased by 5.36%. It is currently ranked as 9th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Terra (LUNA): Terra coin’s price increased by 3.50% to $83.11 in the last 24 hours. In the last 7 days, LUNA price has decreased by 6.47%. It is currently ranked as 8th biggest crypto asset in terms of market capitalisation.

Popular memecoin Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price increased by 0.82% in the last 24 hours while Shiba Inu (SHIB) price increased by 2.81% over the last day. DOGE is currently ranked 12th and SHIB 15th in terms of their respective market capitalisations. The price of DOGE at the time of this report was $0.1324 while SHIB price was $0.00002145.