Bitcoin.com to introduce Bitcoiners to decentralised finance

By connecting Bitcoin (BTC) owners to the realm of decentralised financing (DeFi) and integrating new services like a decentralised exchange (DEX) onto its platform, cryptocurrency platform Bitcoin.com is trying to grow its ecosystem, as reported by Cointelegraph.

According to Corbin Fraser, head of financial services at Bitcoin.com, the company is transitioning from being exclusively linked with Bitcoin Cash (BCH) to becoming a DeFi platform that serves cryptocurrency consumers across many chains.

“We’ve got a lot of BTC users and a lot of these people want to do more with their crypto than just hold it. And they know there are opportunities in DeFi, but it’s a little bit complicated, a little bit scary,” Fraser told Cointelegraph.

The executive mentioned their DEX as well as their intentions to launch a token sale and issue a prepaid debit card.

The company intends to reward individuals who top up and for their usage with the debit card. Fraser thinks that they can develop engaging reward programmes by looking at what individuals are buying with their fiat currency.

“Let’s say gas is through the roof, we could potentially go after and say, okay, anytime you top up your fuel tank with some petrol, we can add an extra 2% kickback in our verse token,” Fraser stated.

Speaking about the demographics of the site’s community, the executive said that the bulk of Bitcoin.com users is BTC users looking for Bitcoin and its wallets However, the company can offer consumers who discovered Bitcoin alternative paths like stablecoins, Ethereum (ETH), and other prospects inside the ecosystem thanks to its company’s debut into Decentralised finance (DeFi).

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

