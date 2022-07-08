Bitbns-BNS token, down almost 100% from ATH, gets listed on MEXC Global exchange

Indian crypto exchange Bitbns today (8th July) announced the listing of its native utility token BNC on MEXC Global exchange. With this listing, Bitbns is expecting to reach out to more users globally. In a statement, the exchange officials said they are working on getting as many users as possible on the platform and adding features like Zero TDS SIP.

BNS token price is $0.0005403. Ranked 5753, the total market cap of this token is just $29,464, according to CoinMarketCap data at the time of writing. The coin is down almost 100% from its all-time high (ATH) of $0.3058 recorded on March 27, 2021. The current price of BNS is 99.83% below its ATH.

“We are working on getting BNS to as many users as we can along with adding features like Zero TDS SIP, which is a tax shield offers. We are going to bring new innovations for the users along with zero TDS trading with derivatives platforms & holders of BNS would benefit with different offers on that, so our aim is to get BNS listed and bring it to as many users as we can,” Gaurav Dahake, Founder and CEO of Bitbns, said in the statement while commenting on the listing.

“Cryptocurrency and blockchain industry is expanding quickly in the Indian market, and Bitbns is a competitive player that connects more cryptocurrency trader and offers great user experience. We’re happy to work with Bitbns and have the token BNS listed on our platform,” John, CEO of MEXC Global, said.

What is BNS?

​BNS is a multi-protocol utility token by Bitbns, The token aims to enable the masses to integrate cryptocurrency in their day-to-day transactions. The use cases of the token include higher rate of returns on Bitbns’s crypto FD plans, discount on trading fees, referral bonus, and more, according to the statement.

BNS token was recently migrated to a new V3 contract. It is available on Ethereum and Binance Smart chain (BSC). Recently, BNS also became available on the Polygon chain as well. BNS token was created to serve many purposes including shopping, banking, remittances, and more.

What is MEXC Global?

Founded in 2018, MEXC Global is a centralized crypto exchange that employs a high-performance mega-transaction matching technology. The platform has around 5 million users in more than 70 countries. The exchange functions across four countries; Canada, Australia, Estonia and the United States with key licenses in other jurisdictions.

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)