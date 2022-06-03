Binance to be the official sponsor of The Weeknd’s global concert tour

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that it’ll be the official sponsor of Canadian singer The Weeknd’s ‘‘After Hours Til Dawn’’ tour, which will begin on July 8, 2022.

The exchange has collaborated with think-center and community incubator HXOUSE to release a NFT collection for The Weeknd’s tour, along with co-branded tour merchandise. Attendee’s virtual ticket stubs can also gain access to NFTs which will provide experiences for fans.The global concert tour will look to integrate Web3.0 technology with the aim of enhancing fan experience.

Binance looks forward to being a crypto partner for The Weeknd’s tour, giving fans and people the ability to interact with crypto in a new avenue, Yi He, co-founder, Binance, said. “Crypto aims to be community-centric and we believe this partnership embodies that, including empowering local artists and giving back, through a mainstream platform,” he added.

To mark the launch of the tour, Binance claims that it’ll donate two million dollars to the XO Humanitarian Fund, which is administered by World Food Program USA. Additionally, The Weeknd and Binance are looking to create a specially designed NFT collection and five percent of its sales will be donated to the XO Humanitarian Fund.