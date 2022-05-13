Binance names Jarek Jakubcek as head of intelligence and investigations, APAC

Blockchain infrastructure provider Binance has appointed Jarek Jakubcek as head of intelligence and investigations for Asia-Pacific (APAC). In his new role. Jakubcek will lead efforts to coordinate the takedown of malicious actors in the crypto ecosystem in conjunction with law enforcement agencies in the APAC region. He will join Binance’s security and investigations team which includes Tigran Gambaryan, Matthew Price, Nils Andersen-Röed, and Aron Akbiyikian.

Jakubcek is a cybercrime expert with connections to law enforcement agencies all over the world, Tigran Gambaryan, global head of intelligence and investigations, Binance, said. “His role will be pivotal in ensuring that Binance works effectively with police and prosecutors to keep the Binance ecosystem and wider crypto industry secure. Binance is committed to take the lead on crypto security,” he added.

Jakubcek is a former cryptocurrency specialist in Europol Cybercrime Centre’s (EC3) dark web team. During his seven years at EC3, he provided operational and strategic support for cryptocurrency investigations. He also led a cryptocurrency experts’ platform with representatives from law enforcement agencies internationally. Prior to Europol, he worked for over five years with An Garda Siochana, Ireland’s national police and security service. Additionally, Jakubcek has worked in a number of investigations across a variety of criminal activities including ransomware, dark web, corporate hacks, phishing incidents, investment fraud, kidnappings and money laundering. He has also de-anonymised mixing services, published practical law enforcement guides, organised specialised conferences, developed relations with the cryptocurrency industry and trained investigators worldwide.

For Jakubcek, with its role in the industry comes responsibility, which Binance is taking the lead on. “This is evidenced by Binance’s ongoing support of law enforcement investigations and recent strategic moves, including hiring a team of key personnel in both its investigations and compliance teams. I am looking forward to joining Binance and working alongside the team, including former law enforcement colleagues. It will be our duty to ensure cooperation with law enforcement agencies and prosecutors in the detection and prevention of criminal activities. Together, we will be removing illicit activities from the blockchain ecosystem and ensure that Binance remains a safe exchange,” he stated.