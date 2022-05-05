Binance Labs rolls out season 4 of its Incubation Program

Binance Labs aims to support projects in the blockchain space. The season 4 of the program was launched on May 5, 2022.

The fourth season of the Incubation Program has attracted founders who are building across a wide range of use cases, Ken Li, investment director, Binance Labs, said. “We are looking forward to continuing to partner with top teams at the earliest stages to support the broader blockchain industry together,” he added.

The 14 incubation projects that have been selected for season 4 of the Binance Labs Incubation Program are FilSwan, Grindery, NuLink, Starton, (Infrastructure)and CODA Ventures, OpenLeverage, (Defi) and AlterVerse, ChapterX, CoralApp, Gamic Guild, (Gaming / Metaverse) and Qwestive, Reveel, (SocialFi / Creator Economy) and Playbux, Ambrosia (Crypto FinTech).

“We believe that the Incubation Program provides a great growth opportunity for both start-ups and Binance Labs. The team is constantly learning to develop the early stage projects and upgrading the program to offer future projects with more tailored solutions,” Jasmine Kong, investor, Binance Labs, stated.

For the past three seasons of the Incubation Program, Binance Labs has incubated crypto platforms and protocols such as Polygon, Perpetual Protocol, Injective Protocol, SafePal, Cere Network, and Dune Analytics. As per the company, with the increasing growth and diversification of the industry, Binance Labs will be incubating a much broader selection of projects. “In the coming months, Binance Labs will launch applications for Season 5 of its Incubation Program, which is expected to kick off in Q4 of 2022,” the company said.

As per the company, Binance Labs identifies and invests in viable blockchain entrepreneurs, startups, and communities, providing financing to industry projects aiming to help grow the larger blockchain ecosystem.