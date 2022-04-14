Crypto Biggest Gainers and Losers News Today (April 14) 2022: Even as the overall crypto market cap increased slightly by 2.44% to $1.92 trillion over the last day, prices of several low-ranked crypto tokens jumped over 200% in the last 24 hours.

According to CoinMarketCap data, topping the chart was lesser known Luniverse (LUNI) token, which is ranked 3888. LUNI price jumped by over 3360% to $0.02088 in the last 24 hours.

The price of another coin named Swirge (SWG) increased by 1902% to $0.02189 in the last 24 hours. SWG is currently ranked 2501 on CoinMarketCap.

The third coin on the top gainers list today was Metacyber (METAC), which is ranked 3802. It jumped 590% to $0.0000007602. HeroesTD (HTD), which is ranked 1426, jumped 287% in the last 24 hours. It was followed by TenUP (TUP), which is ranked 1579. TUP price increased 221% in the last 24 hours.

Top Crypto Losers Today

A coin named Magic Ethereum Money (MEM) was the top loser with 93.99% drop in its price in the last 24 hours. MEM is ranked 3683.

United Emirate Coin (UEC), which is ranked 4481, fell 81.38% to $0.00159. Major Protocol (MJR), which is ranked 2995, fell by 62.74% to $0.1195. The fifth coin of the top losers list today was BSCCharctbit (BCHB), ranked 3302, which fell by over 61% to $0.00002621.

Meanwhile, prices of all top crypto Blue Chip tokens recovered up to 5% in the last 24 hours.

Top Trending Crypto Tokens

Animal Concerts (ANML), Stargate Finance (STG), Near Protocol (NEAR), Greeen Satoshi Token (GST) and Polygon (Matic) were the top trending cryptos on CoinMarketCap as of April 14, 2022.

Should you buy low-ranked tokens?

According to experts, one should avoid investing in lesser-known and lowly ranked crypto tokens. They are similar to penny stocks with extreme volatility and more likely to disappear if something bad happens in uncertain crypto market. In any case, one should do proper research to avoid ending up as a fool in crypto (read tips).

(Cryptos and other virtual digital currencies are unregulated assets in India attracting flat 30% tax like lottery and gambling. Please consult your financial advisor and do proper research before deciding to invest in crypto.)