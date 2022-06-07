Biggest Cryptocurrency Gainers Today (7th June): Even as the crypto market is in the Red for the last 24 hours, prices of several low-ranked cryptos have witnessed massive jumps in the last 24 hours, as per data on CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko and crypto exchanges like Binance and CoinBase at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, crypto market cap has shrunk to $1.22 trillion in the last 24 hours while the prices of several top cryptos have have also fallen.

The global crypto market has been struggling to recover from the crash that started last month.

Biggest Crypto Gainers on June 7

Biggest Crypto Gainers on CoinBase on 7th June

On CoinBase, the biggest gainer is Unified Protocol Dao (UNFI), which has jumped by over 20 percent. UNFI is followed by GALA and Polymath (POLY) on CoinBase. Prices of GALA and POLY have jumped by 6.5 percent and 3.88 per cent in the last 24 hours respectively.

Top Gainer Coin on Binance on 7th June

Binance has also listed UNFI as the top gainer coin, followed by OG Fan Token (OG) and eCash (XEC). While UNFI price has jumped by around 19 percent on Binance in last 24 hour, OG and XEC prices have jumped by 20.67 percent and 10 percent respectively, as per the data available on the site at the time of writing.

Top Crypto Gainer on CoinMarketCap on 7th June

On CoinMarketCap, the biggest gainer today is coin-named GOMA Finance (GOMA). Ranked 3577, GOMA price has jumped by over 1923 percent in 24 hours. It is followed by CV Shots (CVSHOT) and Maxonrow (MXW). Both these coins are ranked 3589 and 2851 and their prices have jumped by 289.73% and 208.5% respectively.

Biggest Crypto Gainer on CoinGecko on 7th June

The biggest gainer coin listed on CoinGecko today is Bitcoin God (GOD). Its price has increased by 2375.3 percent. GOD is followed by CVSHOT (299% jump), Muu Inu (283% jump), Maxonrow (197% jump) and Xtremecoin (144% jump).

(Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)