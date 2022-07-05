Biggest Cryptocurrency Gainers on July 5: After several weeks of decline, the global crypto markets recovered today with the total cryptocurrency market cap increasing around 6% in the last 24 hours to $918 billion. Many top-ranking coins have gained up to 15% in this sudden surge. Some of the low-ranking coins have even registered price gains of up to 1000% during the same time, according to data on CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko and crypto exchanges like Binance and Coinbase at the time of writing (12.19 pm, India time). The price of one coin has even jumped by over 900% in 24 hours.

The global cryptocurrency markets have been struggling to rise from the impact of the crash triggered by the Terra (Luna) debacle in June while many crypto lenders are struggling for survival.

Here’s a look at some of the crypto tokens that have made big gains in the last 24 hours.

Crypto Top Gainers on CoinMarketCap

On CoinMarketCap, the biggest gainer today is a coin-named PAPPAY. Ranked 4111, PAPPAY price has jumped by over 900% in the last 24 hours to $0.000003877. It is followed by ELONHYPE, Sway Social (SWAY) and FunFi (FNF). These three coins are ranked 3963, 3303, 3100 and their prices have jumped by 311%, 147% and 99% respectively.

Among top-ranking cryptos, prices of Ethereum, BNB, Solana, PolyGon (MATIC), Uniswap (UNI) have jumped up to 17%.

Biggest Crypto Gainer on CoinGecko

The biggest gainer coin listed on CoinGecko today is PAPPAY. Its price has increased by around 1000% in 24 hours. PAPPAY is followed by GokuMarket Credit (GMC), Silva, ElonHype and Sway Social. GMC price has increased by 438% and Silva by 435%. ElonHype’s price has increased by 311% and SWAY is up by 138%.

Big Gainers on CoinBase

On the CoinBase exchange, the top gainer today is Rare Governance Token (RGT), STEPN (GMT), Synapse (SYN) and Polygon(Matic). RGT price has increased around 97%. It is followed by GMT, SYN and Matic. Prices of GMT, SYN and Matic have increased by 20%, 18% and 17.58% respectively in the last 24 hours.

Top Gainer Coin on Binance

On the Binance exchange, the top gainer coin today is LDO, followed by DYDX and CVX. While LDO price has jumped by over 29% on Binance in the last 24 hours, DYDX and CVX have jumped by 26% and 22% respectively, as per the data available on the site at the time of writing.

(The above article is for information purposes only. Cryptos and other virtual digital assets are unregulated in India. They are considered extremely risky for investment. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)