Ava Labs CEO dismisses CryptoLeaks’ allegations￼

CEO of Ava Labs Emin Gün Sirer denounced as “conspiracy theory gibberish” dramatic claims made by CryptoLeaks that his business utilised legal action to “hurt” rivals and deceive regulators, as reported by Cointelegraph.

In an Aug. 28 tweet to his 280,500 followers, Sirer made the remarks in reference to a CryptoLeaks report from Aug. 26 that claimed the corporation had struck a “secret deal” with American law firm Roche Freedman to use the legal system “gangster manner” to “target and ruin crypto organisations.”

The U.S. Attorney Kyle Roche of Roche Freedman LLP allegedly explains his partnership and relationship with Emin Gün Sirer and Kevin Sekniqi, the respective CEO and COO of Ava Labs, in a series of frank videos that CryptoLeaks uploaded on Friday. According to CryptoLeaks, Roche Freedman and Kyle Roche have an agreement to provide legal services to Ava Labs in exchange for AVAX tokens and equity in the company. They also allegedly plan to use “litigation as a tool” to stifle rivals and mislead regulators like the Security Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), as reported by Cointelegraph.

The website for Roche Freedman LLP states that Roche has offices in New York City, Boston, and Miami with at least 24 attorneys on staff. Roche studied law at North Western University, and in July 2017, he co-authored an article titled “Why Bitcoin is growing” for the Wall Street Journal. On July 1, 2022, Roche Freedman LLP filed a high-profile lawsuit against Solana Labs, Solana Foundation, and Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko, alleging that Solana had offered unregistered securities to American investors in violation of federal securities laws, Cointelegraph noted.

On June 15, just over two weeks earlier, Roche Freedman LLP also filed a lawsuit against Binance, alleging that the cryptocurrency exchange had illegally sold UST to investors.

