Atato raises six million dollars in their Series A round

Atato, a licensed digital asset custodian offering MPC custodial solutions aimed at corporates and institutions, has announced the close of their Series A round. Led by AlphaLab Capital and FEBE Ventures, the platform’s Series A round included investors such as Babel Finance, NGC Metaverse Ventures, NFT1, Huashan Capital, Tom Trowbridge, Wing Vasiksiri, January Capital, SOSV, and angel investors such as Dan Bertoli and others in the gaming and financial services industry

The platform plans to use the fresh funds raised to further expand its product offerings and completion of existing beta-development products, including retail development, user growth, geographic expansion, and talent acquisition.

According to Guillaume Le Saint, founder and CEO, Atato, the digital asset custodian’s MPC institutional grade custodial product provides institutions and entities with a cost-efficient solution, with enterprise-grade security and regulatory compliance that supports digital assets as well as interact with Web3.0 and decentralised finance (DeFi). “Our product offerings aim to deliver value to a market segment that desires to explore decentralised finance using Atato’s custodial solution,” he added.

As stated by the platform, its regulated custodial solutions goes beyond enabling institutions to manage their digital assets by combining enterprise-grade security with MPC technology and customisable roles and transaction policies. Atato aims to reduce the risk of private seed phrase/key management, and intends to address the risks of human failure or misconduct.

“We look forward to Atato’s user-friendly onboarding and user interface (UI) which also gives power users application programming interface (API) access, a feature in the market. Bring Your Own Chain aims to be transformative for institutional customers who intend to engage with, and support new chains and projects,” Michal Krasnodebski, COO, AlphaLab Capital, said.

Atato is a cryptocurrency custody and wallets provider. The platform’s applications aim to allow individuals and businesses to store, transact, and manage digital assets, as well as access DeFi, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and decentralised applications. Furthermore, they intend to enable the next 100 million blockchain users. Based in Singapore, founded in 2018, Atato claims to have delivered several flagship blockchain projects in South-East Asia.