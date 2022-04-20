Ankit Vengurlekar joins CoinSwitch as its editor-in-chief

Former managing director of Linkedln India, Ankit Vengurlekar, has joined India’s cryptocurrency investing app CoinSwitch as its editor-in-chief. The appointment is in line with the blockchain platform’s aim to strengthen user education initiatives surrounding cryptocurrency. In his new role, Vengurlekar will be responsible for simplifying concepts of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

“Educating users is a business imperative at CoinSwitch as we shape India’s cryptocurrency ecosystem. Ankit Vengurlekar’s expertise in building and designing content IPs, and leading conversations through new-age media will help us with our user connect,” Ashish Singhal, co-founder and chief executive officer, CoinSwitch, said.

With over two decades of experience, Vengurlekar has worked in various roles including content, conversations and community engagement across newsrooms and global corporations. With experience in designing and building content internet protocols(IP), Vengurlekar has done podcasts for modern day relationships on Saavn and Spotify. His content entrepreneur venture had clients from consumer, auto and technology brands. For Ankit Vengurlekar, chief editor, CoinSwitch, these are times for Indians to adopt cryptocurrency assets. “To help them make informed decisions, it is important to offer content on the platform of their choice, in formats they prefer. I am stoked to be part of a team that puts the user at the forefront of every business decision,” he added.

CoinSwitch has added to its management team the appointments of Ashish Chandra (general counsel), Jayram Krishnan (vice president, product), Jayadevan PK (senior director, communication and content), Krishna Hegde (senior vice president, new initiatives), Nishant Das (global head of talent acquisition), R Venkatesh (senior vice president, public policy), Sarmad Nazki (chief financial officer), and Zeeshan Ramlan (director and head, human resource).

CoinSwitch aims to simplify cryptocurrency for its claimed 15 million registered users. According to a press release, it has educational initiatives across traditional and digital mediums, addressing users in English and major Indian languages.