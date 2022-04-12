Alien Worlds (TLM) listing: Indian crypto exchange Bitbns today (April 12, 2022) announced the listing of NFT metaverse token Alien Worlds (TLM) on its platform. TLM is one of the most traded NFT metaverse tokens on crypto exchanges.

Bitbns said in a statement that users can earn TLM token in the mining game and draw fixed interest by holding the token for a specific period.

Alien Worlds (TLM) will be a new addition to over 400 crypto tokens supported by Bitbns exchange. Earlier, the exchange had listed metaverse token RFOX and DEAPcoin, which is a native token of PlayMining.

What is Alien Worlds metaverse?

Alien Worlds is an NFT Metaverse where users are allowed to play with unique digital items (NFTs). Bitbns said it is a simulated economy where players compete for the scarce resource within the ecosystem, namely Trilium (TLM), which is used to enhance its strength or power in the game by staking and voting in Planet Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (Planet DAOs). Planets and the players compete for TLM, which results in intense competition and collaboration between groups.

Alien Worlds is a decentralised metaverse running on multiple blockchains like Ethereum, WAX, and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Bitbns said that Ethereum is a useful blockchain for storing and accessing Trilium (TLM) while WAX serves as a game and NFT-focused blockchain. BSC is an appealing consumer-centric chain with a rapidly growing user base and affordable transactions.

What can players do with NFTs in Alien Worlds?

Players acquire NFTs of digital game items to mine TLM, participate in battles, and complete the in-game quests in the Alien Worlds metaverse. Players may also purchase and assemble NFTs that suit their gameplay best. In addition, they can participate in governance by electing the Councilors of six Planet DAOs, influencing the game’s direction.

What is Trillium?

Bitbns said that Trilium (TLM) is the cross-chain ERC-20 / BEP-20 / WAX fungible token that connects the Metaverse and allows the transfer of value and voting in Planet DAOs. This cross-chain mechanism seeks to enable the Alien Worlds Metaverse to interact with projects on several chains, allowing explorers to choose storage for their Trilium.

Commenting on the listing Sarojini McKenna, co-founder of AlienWorlds, said, “India comprises up to 4% of Alien Worlds’ game site traffic. It made perfect sense for us to penetrate the Indian market and partner with Bitbns to onboard a new set of demographics as our users.”

Keerthan Shetty, director of business development at Bitbns said, “We are delighted to bring Alien Worlds (TLM) token, one of the top Metaverse, to India. With rapidly growing gamers in India, Bitbns is happy to support the listing and more partnerships.”

Launched in April 2021, Alien Worlds is currently one of the most popular metaverse crypto games on the market featuring over 500,000 users in recent time.

(Cryptos, metaverse tokens, NFTs and other virtual digital assets are unregulated assets in India. While investing in them could lead to losses, income from them are also subject to a flat 30% tax. Please consult a professional financial advisor before investing in crypto)