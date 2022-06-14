Airtel launches Xstream multiplex on the Partynite metaverse platform

Telecommunications services company Bharti Airtel has unveiled its Xstream multiplex on the Partynite metaverse platform. As per the company, Xstream multiplex aims to be a 20-screen platform with access to content portfolios from over-the-top (OTT) partners available on the application. The multiplex looks to enable sampling of original shows and movies with content pieces such as the first episode of an OTT original or initial minutes of a movie in regional languages, besides English and Hindi. Viewers can get complete access upon subscription of a plan.

According to Shashwat Sharma, director – marketing, Airtel, Xstream multiplex aims to bring together Web3.0 apps and storytelling along with a library of content from their partners. “Through the metaverse, we are looking to tap into a larger audience, giving content enthusiasts an opportunity to sample Airtel’s Xstream Premium offering and, thus, aiding in driving adoption,” Sharma added.

As per an official statement, Xstream multiplex aims to offer a content experience with multiple engagement layers, which allow users to interact on Partynite metaverse. Airtel’s media agency on record, Essence, claims to have conceived the idea of the multiplex service in collaboration with the creator of Partynite metaverse platform Gamitronics, which is a blockchain based digital parallel universe.

“Airtel Xstream Premium’s multiplex experience is one of the use case scenarios for the metaverse. Future opportunities here include movies, music, live events and premium sports streaming. Apart from the scope, it will also allow social engagement, open up methods of content delivery and, of course, provide an experience,” Rajat Ojha, founder, Partynite (Gamitronics), said.