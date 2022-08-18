AFL’s debut NFT drop sells out within 12 hours

Australian Football League’s (AFL) first limited edition non-fungible tokens (NFTs) drop sold out in just under 12 hours, as reported by Cointelegraph.

On the basis of information by Cointelegraph, the AFL unveiled “Ripper Skipper 2022” through its AFL mint initiative, which allows people to buy one of the 3,800 packs reserved for the drop. The packs carry a retail price of US Dollar Coin (USDC) of 34.39 for every pack, with the project estimated to have raised more than $130,000 is USDC. The Ripper Skipper 2022 NFTs feature 78 moments and highlights from the 2021 season, which utilised both audio and video. Each pack features three moments in a trio of different rarity tiers, common, deluxe and ovation. Along with presence of limited edition digital content, anyone who participated in the first drop has a 10% chance of getting an AFL Mint Genesis Ball. With the first mint sold out within hours of its unveiling, investors will be able to gain access to another drop.

According to Cointelegraph, AFL has plans to expand on the initiative and offer game day events, tickets and opportunity to connect with players in metaverse. Kylie Rogers, executive general manager of customer and commercial, AFL, emphasised on the technology to improve fan experiences. “Through our AFL Mint brand, we will launch new moments across our Men’s and Women’s competitions, plus bring in past greats and other product releases that will bring a fan experience we haven’t seen before,” she said. AFL announced their NFT marketplace AFL Mint, and also revealed their signing of a five-year partnership with Be Media, a Perth originated subsidiary of Hong Kong NFT gaming brand Animoca brands. It is planned that in 2023, the marketplace will allow the selling and trading of moments between fans and collectors.

Moreover, Cointelegraph reported that through the launch of Ripper Skipper 2022 NFTs, AFL has entered into the Web3.0 space.

