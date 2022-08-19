A new blockchain search engine Ora emerges from Solana hackathon

In order to make blockchain technology more approachable for non-technical users, a new blockchain search engine named Ora was developed at Solana’s summer camp hackathon, as reported by Cryptoslate.

Ora enables users to search on-chain data using natural language. On August 18, the team announced the debut of the new search engine and noted that users could conduct sophisticated inquiries using natural language employing,” Show me all successful Jupiter Exchange swaps between 42 and 420 SOL from two days ago.”

The Ora team decided to provide a tool that would enable average users to perform SQL searches on on-chain data as cryptocurrency usage grew beyond the technologically sophisticated, Cryptoslate noted.

The team wanted to give all cryptocurrency consumers a Google-like experience. The project team mentioned a number of people and businesses who had considered the idea of a cryptocurrency search engine while announcing the release of Ora.

The Ora project team claims that Ora is already integrated with Solana’s block explorers and characterises Ora as a “complementary piece to existing infrastructure”.”

