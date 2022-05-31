90% of investors prefer digital gold as an investment option: Survey

90% respondents projected an inclination towards digital gold as their preferred choice of investment, according to a latest survey conducted by digital currency platform SafeGold. The report highlighted that 67% of the respondents preferred to invest in gold owing to its long-term gains. While 46% respondents stated that they invest in gold during festivities or during the marriage season, 26% said that they invest in gold on a monthly basis. Over 38% of the respondents said that they do not understand crypto and 30% responded about being hesitant to invest in this space.

With the emergence of digitisation, millennials are redefining their investment strategies, Gaurav Mathur, founder and MD, SafeGold, said. “They are shunning traditional investments such as bonds, real estate, equity shares, etc, in favour of digital options. With this data survey, we witnessed the inclination towards new-age investment options among investors. We look forward to seeing how digital gold is paving its way into the portfolios of investors giving us the opportunity to further educate and reassure consumers about it being an investment asset,” he added.

Aimed to understand the consumer behaviour and preferences of digital investors, the survey saw participation from over a 1000 respondents. The average age group of the respondents was between 30-40 years, majorly based out of cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune, and Bangalore.

SafeGold claims to have had a 70% growth in its userbase in the last six months. It also claims that its revenue growth increased by 300% in the last three years, which reached an annual revenue of Rs 2,000 crores ending March 31, 2022.