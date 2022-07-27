72% of Web3.0 professionals in India look forward to their careers: KuCoin’s report

Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has announced the findings of its global survey report, “Journey into Web3”. The survey unveils details about India’s talent pool that bears potential to lead the world in the Web3.0 space.

According to the report, youth is fueling the future of Web3.0 in India and Indian Web3.0 professionals are younger than their global counterparts. Moreover, Indian Web3.0 professionals are young, of whom 80% are under 30 years of age, younger than the global average. 47% of them have joined Web3.0 related communities, 23% have received related education, and 14% are looking for jobs in the industry. Furthermore, 72% of Web3.0 professionals in India look forward to their careers, recognising the industry’s benefits such as space for growth and innovation and better welfare. Additionally, 60% of surveyed Indian users who never worked in Web3.0 intend to explore the career, motivated by space for professional growth and a better salary package in the industry. The report flagged the shortage of women-led communities, educational resources, and the stress of fast-paced industry as key challenges for Indian women to work or invest in Web3.0.

As stated by Johnny Lyu, CEO, KuCoin, Web3.0 has been one of the trending terms in the 2022 technology scene, and it will look to be the next iteration of the internet based on blockchain technology. “With Web3.0 being a focus, KuCoin conducted this global survey to understand how people think about Web3.0 as a career option. The findings of our “Journey into Web3” survey reveals the Web3.0 future in India. We hope to see more women-led communities in the near future which will help the Web3.0 ecosystem in India,” he added.

In this survey, Web3.0 related industries include cryptocurrency, metaverse, non-fungible token (NFT), decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO), decentralised finance (DeFi), decentralised application (Dapp) development, blockchain-based gaming, and DAO and Web3.0 professionals are defined as those who have worked in Web3.0 industries, whether full-time, part-time or freelance by project base. The 34% of surveyed Indians are professionals who have worked in Web3.0 related sectors.

