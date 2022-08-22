15 ETH left in the BendDAO contract to pay lenders

Loan procedure The Wrapped Ether (wETH) allotted by BendDAO’s contract has run out. Only 15 wETH and an anticipated 15,000 Ether (ETH) remain to be paid to lenders under the deal as of this writing, as reported by Cointelegraph.

A researcher named NFTStatistics eth broke out the problem in a Twitter discussion, pointing out that platform users who borrowed nonfungible tokens (NFTs) now have to pay a 100% interest rate on the ETH they borrowed. Additionally, the amount of debt secured by NFTs is increasing, Cointelegraph noted.

The researcher also pointed out that many of the defaulting NFTs that were utilised as collateral today had no bids. Due to dropping NFT floor prices, mounting debt, and high interest rates, more NFTs that are set to default and go up for auction are now listed on the platform’s alert list. The co-founder of BendDAO claims that their team is developing a proposal to alter the NFT lending platform’s parameters. Within 24 hours after the vote’s conclusion, the modification will go into effect.

A Twitter user used the problem as an opportunity to mock the company, noting that even BendDAO’s co-founder was about to be liquidated by their own loan platform.

Analysts predicted last week that a series of $55 million NFT liquidations may be forthcoming to recoup loans on BendDAO. The situation might result in a “death spiral” for the entire NFT market and the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) ecosystem, according to DoubleQ, the founder of Double Studio.

The NFT industry as a whole isn’t doing any better, though. The recently created GameStop NFT marketplace has suffered as floor prices of BAYC and Mutant Ape Yacht Club collections have plummeted, with its daily fee revenue falling below $4,000 as a result, Cointelegraph noted.

Also Read: Stablecoin issuers possess more US debt than Berkshire Hathaway: report

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn