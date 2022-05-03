0x_nodes rolls out its new liquidity mining platform

Liquidity platform 0x_nodes has launched its new platform with an aim to further simplify user experience. Built as a simple entry point into liquidity mining for new and advanced crypto users, the 0x_nodes protocol delivers the same high level APYs with simplified protocols and optimal security.

As per the company, the 0x_nodes protocol provides sustainable yields through its auto pooling technology for finding and distributing liquidity according to its highest performance. It distributes rewards among users as claimable native assets, and also provides them with the option of automatically reinvesting yield. Users can also stake the $BIOS token to earn rewards in the form of native assets across six different blockchains.

0x_nodes creates an interest-bearing portfolio where the APY% is represented in base assets and eliminates the temporary impermanent loss, and also allows for additional yield to be generated, ‘owl,’ founder, 0x_nodes, said. “We aim to maximise returns ​​so portfolios can balance out in response to market movements, therefore cutting loss,” he added.

The platform’s technology is based on modularised smart contracts for allowing rapid development and easy deployment of new features, allowing the protocol to adapt to market conditions. The protocol, deployed on six blockchains and with its own cross-chain relayer, aims to support over ten decentralised exchange (DEX) integrations. 0x_nodes also encourages users to leverage its open source community, open-source development, easy integration, and upgrades of its underlying technology. Furthermore, 0x_nodes offers partnerships through chain launches and deep multi-protocol integration for making liquidity easy without compromising security.