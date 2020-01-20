Wow! IAF inducts first Su-30 squadron with lethal BrahMos missile in Southern Air Command

It has become more lethal with BrahMos missile, which again is an Indo-Russian Joint Venture which is the world’s deadliest cruise missile.

Right from protecting the skies and the Oceans, Sukhoi-30 MKI relocated to its new home today in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. Joining the newly resurrected 222 Tiger Sharks Squadron of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the multi-role Sukhoi 30-MKI fighter aircraft equipped with BrahMos missile. The Tiger Sharks squadron, formed in 1969, has been operationalized by the IAF earlier this month. The squadron was first established on 15 September 1969 and was home to Sukhoi-7 aircraft and later hosted Ground Attack MiG-27 aircraft which got the name of ‘Bahadur’ during the Kargil war. After retiring the MiG-27 fighter aircraft, the Tiger Shark Squadron was number plated in 2011.

Sukhoi-30 MKIs, the Russian fighters, are the backbone of the IAF and are now being built in India at the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) Because several changes have been made keeping in mind’s India’s requirements, the Sukhoi-30 has a new name Sukhoi-30 MKI. Its agility and power is unmatched and it is one of the fourth generation of the most advanced fighter aircraft. It is a multirole combat aircraft which means it is capable of carrying out a variety of missions like ground attack (dog attack), air fight (sea attack).

It has become more lethal with BrahMos missile, which again is an Indo-Russian Joint Venture which is the world’s deadliest cruise missile. India has developed the capability to fire this missile with Sukhoi-30 MKI. After which this aircraft can attack with a missile flying faster than the wind speed at a distance of 250- 300 km.

IAF’s first Su-30 squadron with BrahMos: Highlights

Indian Air Force’s No. 222 Squadron ‘The Tiger Sharks’ formally inducts state-of-the-art Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft.

It will be located in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu will have maritime role.

Second important Air Force Base in South and under Southern Air Command (SAC).

These are loaded with BrahMos missile and these aircraft will be playing a very important maritime role.

The Tiger Sharks’ squadron started on 15 September 1969 and was home to Sukhoi-7 fighters.

The aircraft will perform both offensive and defensive roles.

The Indo-Russian BrahMos Air-Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM) was successfully launched last December by the IAF against a sea target.

IAF now has the ability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target both at sea or on land.

Has the capability to hit during day/night and different weather conditions.

HAL carried out major modifications on the aircraft to carry the missiles.