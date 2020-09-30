Wow! BrahMos missile with 400 km range and enhanced ‘Make in India’ components test-fired successfully

Today’s test-firing was jointly conducted by BrahMos Aerospace and the PJ -10 project of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

BrahMos extended-range missile test-fired successfully! Massively bolstering India’s combat capability and enhancing national security, the BrahMos Land-Attack Cruise Missile (LACM) was successfully test-fired for designated range on Wednesday (Sept 30, 2020) from ITR, Balasore in Odisha. The missile which is being made in India under an Indo-Russian joint venture, in today’s test, featured an indigenous Booster and Airframe Section along with many other Made in India sub-systems, thus taking the indigenous content being used in the missile up to almost 70 per cent.

Today’s test-firing was jointly conducted by BrahMos Aerospace and the PJ -10 project of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Cruising at a top speed of Mach 2.8, the precision attack weapon flew for the designated full range. Sources have confirmed to Financial Express Online “The test was successful. And the missile flew to an extended range of beyond 400 km range without any problem.”

What is the importance of today’s BrahMos test?

The Booster and Airframe section which have been made locally passed the tests. This means these are now ready to go on for serial production in India.

According to the MoD the defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated both the team of BrahMos and DRDO for the success and Dr Satheesh Reddy, Secretary DRDO too congratulated the scientific community with this feat

Three months ago

In June this year, the BrahMos air-launched cruise missile (ALCM) had received its first-ever Fleet Release Clearance (FRC), which was expedited due to the ongoing tensions along the Line of Actual Control between India and China.

This is the first-ever supersonic and advanced ALCM system which has been made locally in India in a joint venture with Russia which received such a certification.

With this certification, the Indian Air Force has got more advantage when it goes on missions in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) as the ALCM has now a range of around 300 km and when being carried onboard the Su-30 MKI the range increases.