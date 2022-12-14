World’s watching the Dragon’s bullying, US & UN react

A day after the news broke about the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang Sector, Arunachal Pradesh, the Biden administration has said that it is monitoring the situation. And has urged the two sides to discuss the disputed boundaries through the existing bilateral channels.

During a press briefing in the White House on Tuesday, the press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told the media persons that the Biden administration is glad that after the clash in Arunachal Pradesh the two countries disengaged quickly.

On the India-China clash in Tawang sector, she said: “We are glad both sides have quickly disengaged from clashes.”

UN Reacts

On Wednesday (December 14, 2022) the United Nations reacted to the clash and called for de-escalation. During a press briefing in New York, spokesperson of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called both sides to ensure that the tension in the area does not grow.

What Happened on Dec 9, 2022?

In the clash 34 Indians and more than 40 Chinese PLA troops were injured at the Yangtse, Arunachal Pradesh. According to sources the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) doubled its troops along its side of the LAC since October this year. Earlier the Chinese Patrol Team used to have around 30-40 troops and this over the past few weeks almost doubled.

The Chinese side has been expanding its infrastructure, including air bases, since 2020. And recently just before the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China in October this year, the PLA had doubled its troops facing Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

India’s infrastructure

As reported by Financial Express Online, the India side too has expanded its infrastructure and matched the numbers to deal with exigencies like the one that occurred on December 9, 2022.

What was the PLA’s target?

It was targeting the Indian outpost in the contested area `Yanki’, which is within the Yangtse area, as certain parts of `Yanki’ are claimed by both India and China as the perception of LAC varies on ground.

Along the 3,488-km-long LAC, certain parts of `Yanki’ are claimed by both sides as the perception of the LAC varies on ground. On December 9, the Indian Army post at Yanki which faces the Chinese posts located around 1000 meters away was attacked by almost 300 strong units of the PLA which was not on its routine patrol. The PLA troops were trying to dislodge the Indian Army soldiers and capture it. There are usually 30 men at the outpost and they were provided immediate support from the battalions which are located at a height to push back the PLA troops, explained the source. Three units of the different infantry regiments pushed back the PLA troops who were trying to change the Status Quo unilaterally on the LAC.