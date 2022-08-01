World’s best combat helicopter ‘Apache AH-64E’ comes to India

The Indian Airforce has inducted 8 world’s most advanced combat helicopters – the Apache AH-64E. India has become the 16th nation to fly Apache. The Apache AH-64E will prove to be formidable attack helicopter in the border area.

