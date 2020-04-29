Work after lockdown: OFB and DPSUs to resume operations post-lockdown, Rajnath Singh reviews plans

The defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a video conference with all the stakeholders reviewed their operational plans and manufacturing of new products to fight COVID-19.

The government urges the Defence PSUs and Ordnance Factory Board to prepare contingency plans for resumption of operations post lockdown and to ramp up their production facilities to make up for the lost working time. The defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a video conference with all the stakeholders reviewed their operational plans and manufacturing of new products to fight COVID-19.

While referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plans to revive the economy post-lock down, the defence minister said that “DPSUs along with private defence industry could play a major role in the economic revival.”

He also expressed appreciation on the monetary contribution of Rs 77 crore made by the Department of Defence Production (DDP), Ministry of Defence (MoD), OFB and DPSUs to the PM CARES Fund.

Update on OFB & DPSUs

On Monday, the OFB has dispatched the second consignment of 105 special tents with extendable frame 4M to Punjab Police.

It has also given face shields to local hospitals in Kolkota, and inside the estates of the Ordnance factories, and isolation centres.

There have been no COVID 19 positive cases in any of the 41 manufacturing locations of the OFB which has contributed majorly in the fight against COVID-19.

Till date OFB has repaired more than 100 ventilators, manufactured 12,800 Coveralls, development of specialised machines for testing of PPEs has supplied 6.35 lakh masks to local authorities. It has also supplied 340 specialised tents to Arunachal Pradesh for COVID 19 patients, and distributed around one lakh litres of hand sanitizer.

While OFB has earmarked 280 isolation beds at its hospitals in 10 locations, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has identified 93 isolation beds in Bangalore for COVID-19 patients.

DPSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has already chalked out its plans to manufacture 12,000 ventilators next month and this will be followed by another 18,000 in June. More than 3,000 engineers will be participating in the training of the health professionals to operate these ventilators.

As reported earlier, Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) is in the midst of finalisation of the design for ventilators and preparing to make the prototype.

Work Post Lockdown

According to the Ministry of Defence, those units of OFB and DPSUs which do not fall in the red-zones have already started working and the others are readying their contingency plans to start operations post lockdown. It seems there will three shifts, six working days and strict instructions to follow social distancing.