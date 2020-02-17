Women to get permanent commission in Indian Army! Here’s everything about the SC’s historic judgement

The Supreme Court has said clearly that the PC be given to all women.

An aspiring global power cannot be discredited with gender disparity in any profession is the instant reaction of former senior officers of the Indian Army. Their reaction soon after the highest court of the country has today ruled that women officers should get permanent commission (PC) in the Army and has said that the women officers should be considered on a case by case basis for command assignments. In a significant judgement on Monday, the court has ruled that there should be an end to gender discrimination in the armed forces.

The judgement says “To cast aspersions on women based on gender is in fact an affront to the entire Army where men and women serve as equal soldiers.”

About women officers in command posts, the court has made it clear that there cannot be an absolute exclusion of women officers. It has stated that the women officers cannot be totally ruled out from the command assignments and these can be considered “on a case by case basis’’.

On Permanent Commission for the women officers, a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud has observed that there is no ground to deny women officers a permanent commission even if they have completed 14 years rules.

Directing the Centre to implement the Supreme Court Order in the next three months, it has said clearly that the PC be given to all women who have opted for it and to The court directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to all women officers who opt for it. And has also directed that the women officers shall also be eligible for command posting in the Army.

Justice Chandrachud also cited examples of leading women officers — Captain Tanya Shergill and Captain Madhumita and has noted women officers as convoy commanders in Leh, Udhamnagar etc.

According to the order, the new policy will also benefit all Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers — “SSC women officers with less than 14 years, as well as beyond 14 years of service will be granted PC.”

Experts View

Sharing his view, Gen (retd) Rakesh Sharma, “The decision of the Hon’ble Supreme Court today on permanent commission to women officers in Indian Army is a landmark and welcome. Like it was already happening for the lady officers in Military Nursing Service and the Army Medical Corps, those in other arms and services will also be eligible for PC. Previously these lady officers were eligible for 14 years of Short Service Commission only.”

According to Gen Sharma, “The armed forces need to work to implement the judgement in the next three months. This obviously implies that the women officers will also be eligible for command of a battalion which normally happens with about 15 to 18 years Service. Accordingly, the lady officers will have to be ‘empowered’ to take on command – that is undergoing training courses like Staff College and Senior Command, and command successfully a company. This is exactly what male officers have to undergo before a promotion board considers them for eligibility for select Colonel rank and command of a unit.”

Adding, “With clarity on policy, hereinafter, the Army has to devise the policies in conformity to the judgement. It also true that some infrastructure creation will be mandated in areas where there is inadequacy.”

Says Gen (Retd) Ashok Shivane, “I endorse and fully support women being given equal opportunities in defence forces. Historically too be it on battlefront like Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi or in an administrative role, Indian women have excelled. However, given our society and operational environment, the process must be gradual and well balanced.”

In sum, basically, the career management policies of male and female officers will be the same inexactitude.