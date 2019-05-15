Woman Naxal carrying her baby in arms surrenders in Chhattisgarh

Published: May 15, 2019 9:43:25 PM

Accordingly, she surrendered before senior police officials in Kanker on Wednesday, he added.

As per the preliminary information, Kattam, a native of Chintalnar area in Sukma district, had joined the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in 2014 and then worked as Basaguda LOS member in Bijapur, he said.

A woman Naxal, who delivered a child last week, surrendered in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, carrying the baby in her arms, police said. The Naxal was carrying Rs 1 lakh cash reward on her head, police said.

“The cadre, identified as Sunita alias Hungi Kattam (30), a member of Kuemari LOS (local organisation squad) under north Bastar division of Maoists, was left in Chilparas village under Koyalibeda police station area in Kanker by her husband and colleagues ahead of her delivery,” Kanker Superintendent of Police K L Dhruv told PTI.

“She gave birth to a child last week and the condition of her newborn was reported to be weak,” he said.

According to the official, when a police team was carrying out a search operation in Chilparas area on May 12, Kattam came to them and expressed her willingness to join the mainstream, he said.

“Her child is being treated and kept under observation in Kanker district hospital,” he said. As per the preliminary information, Kattam, a native of Chintalnar area in Sukma district, had joined the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in 2014 and then worked as Basaguda LOS member in Bijapur, he said.

In 2015, she was shifted as a member of Kuemari LOS in Kanker and carried a 12 bore gun along with her, Dhruv said. Last year, she married with Munna Mandavi, a native of Kistaram in Sukma, who is active as a member of military platoon no. 17 under Kiskodo Area Committee of Maoists, he added.

Kattam was allegedly involved in an encounter between security forces and ultras in March last year in Tadoki area of Kanker, in which a BSF assistant commandant and a constable were killed. She was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, Dhruv said. She was given an encouragement amount of Rs 10,000, he said, adding that she will be provided facilities under the ‘surrender and rehabilitation policy’ instituted of the state government.

