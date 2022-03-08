With Russian threats, nuclear nonproliferation is meaningless

Russia having ordered nuclear drills in the period leading up to invading Ukraine eroded our confidence in the world order seemingly enforced by the Non Proliferation Treaty (NPT)and signed by several Nuclear Powers including Russia

By Prashant Dikshit

There is great merit in the ominous conclusion that a deterrence against a nuclear strike has ceased to exist. Russia having ordered nuclear drills in the period leading up to invading Ukraine eroded our confidence in the world order seemingly enforced by the Non Proliferation Treaty (NPT)and signed by several Nuclear Powers including Russia. The treaty defines nuclear-weapon states as those that have built and tested a nuclear explosive device before 1 January 1967and these are the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, and China. But having seen great human value in joining this treaty, 191 countries have signed the document subsequently. It entered into force in 1970 and in May 1995 extended the indefinitely. More countries are parties to the NPT than any other arms limitation and disarmament agreement, a testament to the treaty’s significance.

They had genuinely believed that the proliferation of nuclear weapons would seriously enhance the dangers of nuclear war. They had declared their intention to achieve at the earliest possible date, the cessation of the nuclear arms race and to undertake effective measures in the direction of nuclear disarmament. In order to ease international tension and to strengthen trust between Statesand further;“to facilitate the cessation of the manufacture of nuclear weapons, the liquidation of all their existing stockpiles, and the elimination from national arsenals of nuclear weapons and the means of their delivery”, they had desired general and complete disarmament under strict and effective international control.

The treaty they had signed, reminded them that in “ in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, States must refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations, and that the establishment and maintenance of international peace and security are to be promoted with the least diversion for armaments of the world’s human and economic resources”.

Russia flagrantly violated these canons of conduct and behavior when its strategic nuclear forces held exercises overseen by President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, 19thFebruary. On this occasion a RussianYars intercontinental ballistic missile( ICBM)was launched during the exercises by the nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia.The choice of an ICBM for an exercise clearly singles out the United States by association. What is even more severely distressing is that we lost the pragmatic crutch of “nuclear deterrence” in instilling public confidence in the global nuclear order. And in sayingso, let us not fester with the belief that Russia orchestrated this public scare merely to ward off any interference in its planned attack on Ukraine. Such nefarious logic cannot be accepted by any group or a country abiding by the rule of law,especially humanitarian law.Most astoundingly, Moscow was one of the three places where this document was signed and it is one of the places where it is deposited for safekeeping.

Now that the norms have been violated, a dangerous vista has opened. Russia certainly has behaved like a rogue nation and it would not stop others rogues in following suit. Also in a contrary logic, there is no stopping Western Powers unleashing their militaries on unsuspecting nations accusing them of nuclear arming. We have an example in Iraq when US firepower was unleashed and destroyed that country in pursuit of a totally fictionalized presence of “weapons of mass destruction” in Iraq. Also we have great possibilities like Iran and North Korea sending out sinister messages whilst taking recourse to Russian examples. North Korea has done it in the past but we did not take serious cognizance of its actions.

Obviously, a new world order needs to be woven. If we allow big powers to use sheer military power in their self-centered objectives then we would have bred an anarchic system.It would be useful for us to remind ourselves that the global order is essentially anarchic in character and it needs to be tempered or perhaps tamed. The famous British Scholar Thomas Hobbes believed and enunciated his belief that human beings are, at their core, selfish creatures. Nation States after all are a human conglomerate irrespective of their political constructs. Global bodies like the United Nations have only succeeded a few times in marshalling their conducts within law enforced parameters but have never truly succeeded in taming Big Powers.

In our wisdom we assume a standardized form of state behavior by nation states. Therefore, it was not very different from Paul Kennedy, who in his treatise “The Rise and Fall of Great Powers” had argued that there is a correlation between economic and technological trends in a given international balance. And within this framework, economic capacity and productivity and the capacity to generate revenues were seen as key ingredients to military power. He had relied on this fundamental theorem, based on selective western expansionist experiences and had forecast that an ability to sustain a large-scale power conflict would truly be the key definition of a power status. Our problems lie in this thought framework and so is our behavior in the global domain.

India needs to get out of its self-imposed cell in living with such anarchic ideologies and show a path by not keeping quiet on the Russian actions with respect to both, the Ukrainian Invasion and the Nuclear Flaunting. We may discover our means of communication from the language of our cultures and learnings.

