With focus on Interoperability, high intensity tri-services drills conclude in Andaman Nicobar islands

Increasing the interoperability among all three military arms – Army, Navy and the Air Force was the focus of the recently concluded large-scale tri-service joint amphibious exercise AMPHEX – 21. The five day drill was conducted in Andaman & Nicobar group of islands from January 21 – 25, 2021 and had the participation of amphibious troops of the Army, different types of aircraft from the Indian Air Force and different naval ships.

According to an official statement, “The aim of the Tri-service exercise was mainly to validate India’s capabilities to safeguard the territorial integrity of its island territories.”

Also, “to enhance operational synergy and joint war-fighting capabilities amongst the three services.”

More about the drill

Amphibious assault ships, surveillance platforms, execution of maritime air strikes and complex manoeuvres at sea were carried out.

There was airborne insertion of Special Forces of the Army, Marine Commandos of Navy and naval gunfire support. Also, there were amphibious landing of forces and follow-on operations formed part of the exercise.

Earlier last week the three services also participated in Ex KAVACH for defence of Andaman & Nicobar Islands. This was a joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance exercise and was organized under the aegis of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), which is the only Joint Forces Command of the country.

Besides interoperability and validation of India’s capabilities to keep its island terror ties safe, these drills are also focused on achieving Maritime Domain Awareness by employment of a multitude of sensors.

Code named Ex-Kavach, the Tri-Services and the Indian Coast Guards were involved in the drill was undertaken not only to fine tune the war fighting capabilities of the services jointly but to also in enhancing operational synergy between the Coast guard and Tri-services.

More about Ex-Kavach

The drill covered a wide range of security contingencies like the multi-layer security, and infiltration from the sea. As part of the exercise there were simulated attacks on vital installations/assets, and the hijacking of merchant ships. All the services also exercised cross landings will be exercised.

