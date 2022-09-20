The country must prepare for hybrid battles since they present a unique challenge as the security environment in our neighbourhood is still far from ideal, says the Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF).



Speaking at an event in New Delhi, `India Defence conclave’ organised by a defence portal Bharat Shakti, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari stressed on the need to supplement India’s economic success with a mirrored trajectory of homegrown military capabilities.

“The impact of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is being felt the world over. The world is staring at an economic recession, with many smaller countries already facing the brunt of political and economic instability caused by hyperinflation. In this environment,” he said at the India Defence Conclave here.

He pointed out that numerous power centres have made an effort to expand their reach in open and exposed areas of the military, technological, and economic spheres.

“India, as a responsible power, is committed to enhancing cooperation and collaboration with the objectives of sustainability, inclusiveness, economic growth and security,” he said.

Chaudhari emphasised the need for the Indian Air Force to improve its capabilities in the conventional, sub-conventional, and non-conventional domains given the current political climate.

New platforms, weapons, systems, and ways of fighting are being conceptualised as we speak, and they could render the current arsenal obsolete or even less useful. In a no war, no peace scenario as well as in the event of any escalation, our adversaries have developed full spectrum capabilities across numerous domains that they may use against us.

“Today, we are faced with a wide variety of threats, but a distinct challenge lies in the convergence into hybrid wars. To counter such threats, we need to build and maintain a technological edge over our adversaries and prepare for hybrid warfare. This makes indigenous research and development and production wait of platforms, sensors, weapons or networking, very critical for future capability building,” he said.