Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to return: What forced Pakistan to relent and announce release of the IAF pilot?

India had told the diplomatic community in New Delhi as well at the UN level that what were targeted were the terror camps and proxies and not targeting any military installation and dense areas. (IE)

Even if Pakistan is sending back Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, nothing changes. The fact that India said that he cannot be used for bargaining or doing any deal has worked. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was forced to announce that Varthaman will be released tomorrow.

Nothing has changed, until Pakistan shows proofs that it has cleared out all the training camps of the Jihadi Fidayeens from its soil. Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed and Syed Salahuddin continue to enjoy freedom in Pakistan and are constantly targeting India.

New Delhi had made it very clear in the afternoon that there will not be a repeat of the Kandahar incident and the action that was taken on Feb 26 by India was in response to the Pulwama attack in which lives of 40 CRPF personnel were lost.

It was a counter terrorism attack that was taken by India on Feb 26 based on the intelligence reports India had. In that attack no military installation or civilians were targeted. There was credible information which indicated that Jihadi Fidayeen was getting trained to hit India again.

Terror and talks don’t go hand in hand

Pakistan has to ensure that it takes immediate, credible and verifiable action against the terrorists and proxies emanating from its soil before it think of having talks with India. According to sources the credibility of Pakistan is questionable because Khan’s statements on Wednesday were all lies. The Pakistan leader had insisted that two Indian pilots were captured and later corrected it to one.

The government sources said that if they cannot get a simple fact right, it speaks about the credibility of the Pakistan government.

Outlining the sequence of events that unfolded on Wednesday, sources said that at 9.45 pm, a sizeable force of Pakistan Air Force jets – over 20 in number – flew from a number of bases in Pakistan and approached the Indian air space. Some of these aircrafts crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and launched some laser-guided bombs. These bombs were targeted at military installations but they missed narrowly because they could not come closer.

Before IAF’s MiG-21 Bison flown by Wing Commander Varthaman was hit, he had managed to lock on one PAF’s F-16s and had fired an R-73 air-to-air missile to bring it down. The PAF planes had crossed the Line of Control (LoC). Pictures shared by a source on Thursday morning clearly show the engine part from an F-16.

This, the sources said, happened against the backdrop of Imran Khan’s claim that Pakistan wanted to show its strength but it was false because their actual target were military installations. The Pakistan leader had said that that Islamabad’s action was intended to convey that if India can come into Pakistan, then it could do the same.

Why MiG-21 Bison?

The MiG-21 aircraft was used in Combat Air Patrol (CAP), as these aircraft are rotated on based on operations. MiG-21 Bisons are part of the IAF’s inventory. This old horse of IAF managed to shoot down F-16, which is a major feat.

Pakistan is currently flying the F-16 Block 50 aircraft, featuring improved performance engines — the F110-GE-129 for the Block 50, and the F100-PW-229 for the Block 52.

The MiG-21 Bison uses an R 25 engine.

Did US intervene to defuse the tension?

Referring to a speech of President Donald Trump, sources said that no one had any idea what US leader meant. There are direct channels to Pakistan and New Delhi feels that there is no need for third parties to meditate.

P3 Countries

Earlier in the day the P3 countries including France, US and UK have moved the proposal at United Nations Security Council to ban Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar. The proposal has been sponsored by France and Co-sponsored by the other two.

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Also, according to sources external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who is leaving to deliver her speech at the plenary session and underscore long historical ties with the members of OIC of the 46th session for Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) from March 1-2 in Abu Dhabi.

India has been invited by UAE as the “guest of honour” for the 46th session of the OIC and Swaraj will be received with full honour in UAE for the OIC Foreign Ministers meet.

War of Perception?

Pakistan has been in the last few days has been indulging in war mongering and has been creating war hysteria and fear psychosis.

It is pertinent to note here that India has acted very responsibly and has not closed any air space nor has it sailed out any naval ships nor did it ever target the military installations in that country.