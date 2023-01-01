Why India and Pakistan exchange lists of nuclear facilities every year? Here’s all about this annual practice

On January 1st every year, when the world is ushering in the new year and celebrating the change of time, India and Pakistan exchange the list of all nuclear facilities with each other. This happens every year, irrespective of the current state of the diplomatic relations between the two neighbours. On Sunday, Pakistan confirmed that it has provided all the details of the nuclear installations to the Islamabad-based Indian Mission. Similarly, India also gave the details to the Pakistani Mission based in New Delhi.

So, why exactly do these two neighbours that have fought three wars exchange the sensitive nuclear details every year? A pact between these two nuclear rivals is the reason behind this annual practice. Since January 1st, 1992, India and Pakistan have been exchanging nuclear details on the first day of the year. This agreement was signed between the two neighbours in the year 1988. Lists of nuclear installations are exchanged on January 1st.

It was on December 31st, 1988, when both nations signed the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities. The 2023 exchange of lists is the 32nd instance when two nuclear powers have exchanged the details.