When Indian Navy welcomed China’s warships in Indian Ocean Region in a cheeky tweet!

Exchanges at high seas is quite often, but the tweet by the Indian Navy shows how India has been keeping an eye on the Malacca Strait and other important nodes in Indian Ocean Region. (Source: Indian Navy Twitter)

China is carrying out anti-piracy drills in Indian Ocean Region – something that Indian Navy was quick to notice and respond to, albeit in a cheeky way! This time the Indian Navy took to Twitter to send a strong message to the Chinese Navy. In two tweets the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy told the Chinese that they were being watched in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The Indian Navy tweet extended a warm welcome to the Chinese 29th Anti-Piracy Escort Force in the Indian Ocean Region by saying “Happy hunting”.

The tweet comes at the time when the Indian Air Force is carrying out its largest combat-ready exercise Gaganshakti 2018. The Indian Air Force is coordinating with the Indian Navy and the Army in carrying out its exercise. It also had its fighter jets hover over IOR region as a part of Gaganshakti 2018. The Chinese warships and anti-piracy weaponised naval ships were seen in the same time period. The Indian Navy also put out another tweet which said that India was already carrying out constant surveillance using its 50 combat-ready warships. The Indian Navy also put out the map of Indian Ocean Region and showed the presence of Indian warships in the region.

The Chinese have always been interested in the Indian Ocean Region and it comes as no surprise that they were seen patrolling in the region. It was reported that the Chinese anti-piracy warship consists around 700 officers, over 20 special operations personnel and two helicopters on board. Though there have been many exchanges of this sort, perhaps this is the first time that the Indian Navy has taken it to social media to mock the Chinese forces.

This kind of exchange at high seas is quite often, but the tweet by the Indian Navy shows how India has been keeping an eye on the Malacca Strait and other important nodes in Indian Ocean Region. Admiral Sunil Lanba had approved to have mission based depolyment and combat ready positioning of warships in Indian Ocean Region in October last year.

#MissionBasedDeployments From Persian Gulf to Malacca Straits & from Northern Bay of Bengal to Southern Indian Ocean to East coast of Africa @indiannavy with 50 ships on vigil 24X7 keep our Area of Responsibility (AOR) safe. @indiannavy Anytime, Anywhere Everytime @nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/rxmBAed5Sa — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 17, 2018

Apart from having warships, the Indian Navy has also deployed surface ships, long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft, and Poseidon 8I planes. This is being done to make sure that India checks the Chinese dominance in the Indian Ocean Region. The fundamental agenda of the Indian Navy is not just merely operate warships for patrolling purposes, but to scale up India’s maritime footprint in the IOR.

Meanwhile, China has carried out the largest ever naval parade in the South China Sea recently. It saw the participation of around 10,000 naval officers and the parade was presided over by President Xi Jinping himself. The naval drill included 48 naval vessels, 6 nuclear powered submarines, 76 aircraft and the country’s aircraft carrier, the Liaoning.