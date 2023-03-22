What will be the impact of Pakistan’s new TPS-77 Radar site near India border?

Pakistan is developing a TPS-77 radar site in Chorr Cantt, only 58 kilometers away from the international border (IB). This new site, with a range of over 400 kilometers, is being developed after the successful deployment of a similar radar site in Badin.

Lockheed Martin’s TPS-77 product line includes the Multi-Role Radar (TPS-77 MRR), which has been designed to consume ultra-low power and is known for its high portability.

The surveillance capabilities of this equipment include a range of 463 km for long-range missions and 150 km for low-level flight surveillance missions like UAVs, Cruise Missiles and Fighter Aircraft. It is named after its ability to be customized for detecting both long and medium-range targets.

The TPS-77 MRR radar is capable of being moved via various means of transportation including C-130 cargo planes, helicopters, trucks, and trains due to its highly mobile nature. The TPS-77 radar family consists of the TPS-77 MRR, AN/TPS-77, and AN/TPS-117 radars, with the TPS-77 MRR being the easiest to transport.

The radar has a _multi-purpose single scan technology that enables operators to choose particular functions for the radar, like long-range or medium-range surveillance of low-level flights in specific areas. This makes the radar adaptable and suitable for any circumstance.

Implications for India

The second TPS-77 MRR radar site in Pakistan according to reports has the potential to impact India’s air defence capabilities and also brings in focus the importance of advanced radar systems in modern warfare.

According to the information available in the public domain the TPS-77 MRR has air traffic control capabilities to the militaries globally and also to provide critical situational awareness.

In November 2021, to enhance their air defence monitoring the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had deployed two new radar systems including TPS-77 MRR. This is a multi-role radar system which has the capability to detect low-level flight surveillance, maritime and ground based surveillance, and tactical ballistic missile warning.