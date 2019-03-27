What is Mission Shakti? Key facts of ASAT-Anti Satellite Missile that India tested today

By: | Updated: March 27, 2019 1:42 PM

Mission Shakti was undertaken to develop highly-potent Anti-satellite weapons (ASAT). With ASAT, India has sent a big message to Pakistan and China.

asat missile‘Mission Shakti’ operation was completed successfully within three minutes of launch, PM Modi said. (Representative image)

Mission Shakti is successful! Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation and announced that India has etched its name in the elite group of space powers. An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit under the ‘Mission Shakti’ operation, today. With this, India has joined three other nations – US, Russia and China – to conduct such an operation. This will give a major boost to tackle security challenges that India is facing, especially given the recent bout of escalations with Pakistan. The “difficult to achieve” ‘Mission Shakti’ operation was completed successfully within three minutes of launch, PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that India has enough satellites that have been contributing in various segments such as agriculture, disaster management, communication, weather, navigation etc. PM Modi has also congratulated all the scientists who were involved in the mission. He said that ‘Mission Shakti’ as well as acquiring such technology is an important step towards securing the country’s economic growth, security technological advancement.

What is Mission Shakti, ASAT missile?

Mission Shakti was undertaken to develop highly-potent Anti-satellite weapons (ASAT). With ASAT, India has sent a big message to Pakistan and China. The ASAT propels India to the coveted space-superpower league. India will now have the power to decimate satellites for pure military and strategic purpose. While US and Russia started working on ASAT way back in 1970s, China tested in 2007. US and Russia formally tested ASAT in 2006 and 2015 respectively.

With this ASAT missile, India will have the capability to interfere with satellites or engage in direct attacks.
ASAT missile can be air, sea or land-based. Starting from 1957 to 1980s, the US and Russia have launched anti-satellite missile test which were termed as violation of 1967 UN treaty.

