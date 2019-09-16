What is Howdy Modi? Check date, timing, details of historic Narendra Modi-Donald Trump event in Houston, US

What is Howdy Modi? Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will address Indian-American community. (Reuters image)

What is Howdy Modi? Howdy, Modi! is one of the most anticipated global events of 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address over 50,000 attendees during his US visit in Houston, Texas later this month. This is an Indian community event and will be hosted by Texas India Forum (TIF). The White House has announced that American President Donald Trump will be joining PM Modi at the Howdy Modi event to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the world’s largest and oldest democracies. TIF said that Howdy Modi will be the largest gathering for an invited foreign leader visiting the US other than the Pope.

This will also be the first time that a US president would be addressing thousands of Indian-Americans at one place in America, as per a PTI report. Members of US Congress, a delegation of governors and Mayors will also the attend the event, organisers said in a statement.

Howdy Modi Houston event date, time, venue: “Howdy Modi” event will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The date for the mega event has been scheduled on September 22, Sunday. The timing of Howdy Modi event in Houston is fixed at 10 am (local time), or 8.30 pm (IST). The event will begin from 10 am (local time) or 8.30 pm (IST) and is scheduled to end at 1 pm (local time) or 11.30 pm (IST).

White House has released a statement, and its Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said the Modi-Trump joint addressing will emphasize the strong ties between the people of India and the US and discuss ways to deepen energy and trade relationship between New Delhi and Washington. PM Modi said that President Trump’s decision to attend the event signifies the “special friendship between India and the US”. In a Twitter post, PM Modi said the joint address highlights the strength of the relationship and recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy. India’s Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla has termed Trump’s participation in the “Howdy, Modi!” event “historic” and “unprecedented”.

Howdy Modi meaning: “Howdy” is a short for ‘How do you do?’. This is a friendly greeting commonly used in the southwestern United States. The organisers have said, “Howdy, Modi! Shared dreams, bright futures. Over 1,000 volunteers and 650 Texas-based Welcome Partner organizations are associated with the event.

Howdy Modi Houston event tickets: Organisers issued a statement saying that this will be a sold-out event. They said that over 50,000 attendees have registered in just three weeks for the event through online registration. However, waitlist registration for free passes is still open. There are two types of registrations for the event- “General Registration’, and ‘Student registration’.

Before the Howdy Modi event in Houston, PM Modi had attended two major addresses to the Indian-American community in the US. He addressed a gathering at the Madison Square Garden in New York in 2014. Subsequently, in 2016, PM Modi attended a rally in Silicon Valley. Both the events were attended by over 20,000 people.