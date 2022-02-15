What is going on in Ukraine? QUAD FMs discussed sanctions on Russia; Know all about it

Through a social media post, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has raised fears of a possible war on Wednesday (Feb 16, 2022).

After the fall of the erstwhile Soviet Union three decades ago, Ukraine gained independence. Since that time it has been struggling to fight corruption and making efforts to bridge deep internal divisions. The western region of Ukraine has been keen to integrate itself with Western Europe and the eastern part of the country has always favored close ties with Russia.

When did the tensions start between the two countries?

It all started in February 2014, when the tensions between the two peaked – following the ouster of Ukraine’s pro-Russian Viktor Yanukovych by the violent protestors. That chapter in the history of Ukraine is now known as the Revolution of Dignity.

It was around the same time that Crimea was forcefully annexed by Russia, according to reports. And at that time Ukraine was at risk, as there was a temporary government and unprepared military.

It was during that time, there was an armed conflict in Donbas region of eastern Ukraine between Russia-backed separatists and the Ukrainian government forces. Almost 14,000 people were killed according to the information available in the public domain.

Russia has always denied its involvement in the Donbas conflict, unlike its response to Crimea.

Will Russia attack on Feb 16?

Through a social media post, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has raised fears of a possible war on Wednesday (Feb 16, 2022).

On Facebook he has addressed the nation and has posted ‘We have been told that February 16 will be the day of the attack’.

On Wednesday, Ukraine will celebrate ‘Unity Day’, the Ukrainian President mentioned in his post.

Russia has been warned of serious consequences by the Biden administration if it invades Ukraine and has urged for a diplomatic solution.

QUAD discussed the Russia-Ukraine situation

When the foreign ministers of the QUAD member countries met in Melbourne last week, the possibility of imposing sanctions on Russia was discussed.

Reports quoting the White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told the media persons that the US has discussed the possibility of sanctions with its allies as well as India.

According to her, the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had told QUAD member countries that the Russian aggression threatens the entire international rules-based order and poses a threat in the region. And, India is the driving force of the QUAD and the member-states see it as a like-minded partner and leader in the Indian Ocean Region and in South Asia.