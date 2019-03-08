What is Akula-class nuclear submarine? World’s top in its class sub to boost Indian Navy’s strike capabilities

INS Chakra is an 8,140-tonne Akula class, nuclear-powered submarine. (Image: Indian Navy)

Following close on the heels of the inauguration of the Indo-Russian joint production facility to manufacture AK-203 assault rifles for the Indian Army, India finally inks $ 3.3 billion deal with Russia for leasing an Akula-class submarine, which will customized as per the requirements of India.

As reported by Financial Express Online earlier, the Akula-II submarine will replace INS Chakra for the Indian Navy, which was taken on a 10-year lease from Russia for $2.5 billion in 2011 and the lease is expiring in 2022.

In 2018, following the visit of the naval chief Naval Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, a high level delegation from the Indian Navy had visited Russia for inspecting two Akula-2 class SSNs (SSN is nuclear-powered submarines)- Bratesk and Samara.

The two countries signed an inter-governmental agreement capping months of negotiations on price and various other aspects of the deal.

The Indian navy already has two Akula class submarines from Russia on lease –the first had come in 1998 for a three-year period; followed by a second INS Chakra was taken on lease in 2012 for a period of 10 years, which is expiring in 2022 as was reported by Financial Express Online earlier.

With this submarine, India will be able to expand not only its strike capability, but will also be able to expand its presence in the Indian Ocean. These marines have the capability to remain underwater – for an extended period of time which helps in making its detection impossible.

A year ago, the INS Chakra had a major accident which left it non-operational as some of the panels covering its sonar dome had sheared away while it was doing a high speed underwater run. Earlier this week, Admiral Lanba responding to a question said that after repairs the INS Chakra is back in service.

With this successful conclusion of the lease agreement between the two countries of the Akula-II at a cost of $ 3.3 billion, the military trade between the two countries in FY 2018-19 is now touching $ 11 billion. The other deals that have been concluded between the two countries in the last one year include: $ 5.5 billion purchase of five S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems and the recently approved $ 1 billion deal to buy two Admiral Grigorovich class frigates from Russia.

What is Akula Class submarine?

– This is the third Akula to be leased by India from Russia

– It will be designated as Chakra III

– It will come in 2025

– It is expected to give Indian Navy a major boost in terms of stealth and stealth capabilities

– This class submarine is the top in the world

– It will add to India’s deterrence capabilities

– The submarine is not coming with any weapons but has the capability of not only carrying and launching missiles with nuclear warheads

– The two countries are also working to extend the lease of the Chakra II which is expiring in 2022