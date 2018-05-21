Welcome home INS Tarini; Six women crew return home after circumnavigating globe to create history!

Navika Sagar Parikrama: After sailing across the globe for 254 days, all women crew onboard INS Tarini have returned to Goa in India.

Navika Sagar Parikrama: After sailing across the globe for 254 days, all women crew onboard INS Tarini have returned to Goa in India. The six Indian naval members created history for being the first ever all-women Indian crew to successfully carry out global circumnavigation. The crew that started their journey on September 10th, 2017 ended their journey today. On their arrival at the Goa dock, the crew members will be welcomed by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and will be greeted by much fanfare by the Indian Navy.

The six-member crew had also met with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2017 and had explained to him the details of their voyage. The women who showed exemplary courage and team spirit had to face strong winds of more than 60 knots and very high waves of up to 7 metres. The crew used an indigenously built INSV Tarini is a 55-foot sailing vessel. The vessel also encountered rough seas, high stormy conditions and severely cold temperatures, making the expedition an extremely challenging one. The sailing boat which showcases the ‘Make In India’ initiative was also inducted into the Indian Navy earlier this year. Navika Sagar Parikrama, the globe voyage was flagged off to showcase India’s pride in its women and to celebrate Nari Shakti or women power. The expedition was also undertaken to change societal attitudes towards women in India.

The expedition was that was led by Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi, covered a massive distance of 21,600 nautical miles. The sailing vessel stopped at five countries, Fremantle in Australia, Lyttelton in New Zeland, Port Stanley in the Falkland Islands, Cape Town in South Africa and finally at Mauritius before returning home to Goa. The crew that comprised of Lt Commander Vartika Joshi, Lt Commander Pratibha Jamwal, Lt Commander Swati P, Lieutenant Aishwarya Boddapati, Lieutenant S Vijaya Devi and Lieutenant Payal Gupta. All six members of the crew were trained for over three years under Captain Dilip Donde, who is also the first Indian to successfully carry out solo-circumnavigation of the globe between 2009 and 2010. The crew were also trained by Atool Sinha, an Asian Games medalist. Apart from successfully circumnavigating the globe on a 55-foot yacht, the crew which also collected data on meteorology and ocean & marine pollution.