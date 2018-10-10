Website for ‘Aero India’ launched

In Aero India, close to 500 companies, both Indian and foreign, are expected to participate. (File photo: AP)

A website for the 12th edition of ‘Aero India’, a major trade exhibition of the aerospace and defence industries with public air shows, was launched Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence said.

The five-day event, starting from February 20 next year at the Yelahanka Air Force station in Bengaluru, will witness participation from global leaders and big investors in the aerospace industry and think tanks.

“Aero India will provide a unique opportunity for exchange of information, ideas and new developments in the aviation industry. Besides giving a fillip to the domestic aviation industry, it would further the cause of ‘Make in India’,” a statement said.

In Aero India, close to 500 companies, both Indian and foreign, are expected to participate.

A newly designed website has been launched (https://aeroindia.gov.in) for registration of exhibitors and visitors.

The portal facilitates payment of registration fee online and booking of space/stall of their choice at the venue. Business visitors would also be able to purchase tickets on the portal by paying the required fee online.

The website will be hosting latest information about the various events like seminars, CEO’s Round Table to be held during show and other important information to facilitate the exhibitors and visitors to plan their trip for the show.