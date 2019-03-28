WATCH: India gets ready for Stars Wars in the future with Made in India BMD missile

By: | Published: March 28, 2019 2:39 PM

A Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) Interceptor Missile successfully engaged an Indian orbiting target satellite in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in a ‘Hit to Kill’ mode.

ASATA Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) Interceptor Missile developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully engaged an Indian orbiting target satellite in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in a ‘Hit to Kill’ mode.

Amidst growing tensions with Pakistan, and China’s growing space programme, India joined a select group of countries that includes only US, Russia and China, when it successfully conducted an Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) missile test ‘Mission Shakti’ from the Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha.

A Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) Interceptor Missile developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully engaged an Indian orbiting target satellite in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in a ‘Hit to Kill’ mode.

The test which demonstrated country’s capability to defend its assets in outer space, fired interceptor missile which was a three-stage missile with two solid rocket boosters. Tracking data from range sensors has confirmed that the mission met all its objectives.

WATCH video of A-SAT missile

Dr VK Saraswat, former chief of DRDO and member of NITI AYOG said, “With this test India has a special capability to protect its space assets, so that no one can harm them. Also, it is a major technological achievement – as a satellite which travels at 5,000 meters per second speed, every parameter has to be precision matched and engaged. This has proved that India has great rocketry and missile technology which is world-class.”

“With this test, India joins the exclusive club with US, Russia and China. We had the capabilities since 2012 when the Agni V was being tested. Another programme was the Ballistic Missile Programme on which DRDO has been working since 2001 until recently. What were missing were two critical technologies including the IR Seeker and Kill Vehicle. Today, we have demonstrated these two,” the former DRDO chief added.

Defence experts have hailed Mission as an important milestone in for India’s preparedness for future warfares. The test sends out stern messages to India’s neighbours, Pakistan and China, about India’s enhanced and high-tech defence capabilities which are indigenously developed

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. WATCH: India gets ready for Stars Wars in the future with Made in India BMD missile
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition