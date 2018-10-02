Watch IAF’s Garud Commando Force conducts air exercise in Jalandhar

The force which is expanding its numbers to meet its requirements during peace and also war-time roles assigned to it, is seeking more exposure to counter insurgency operations too. (ANI)

Ahead the 86th anniversary of Indian Air Force (IAF) on Oct 8, the youngest special force of the country the Garud Commando Force conducted air exercise in Jalandar at Adampur airbase. The Garud Commando Force a 1080 personnel strong force had encountered one of its first major operations during the Pathankot air base attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The force which is expanding its numbers to meet its requirements during peace and also war-time roles assigned to it, is seeking more exposure to counter insurgency operations too.

#WATCH Indian Air Force’s Garud Commando Force conducts exercise at Jalandhar’s Adampur airbase. pic.twitter.com/SAgqlCSDDd — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018

After Pathankot attack, according to reports both the IAF and the Indian Army had agreed to give exposure to the Garuds in counter-terror ops in the Valley. After a few works the Garuds are now operating in close coordination with the Army, but have also developed their own intelligence network.